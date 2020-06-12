Total Solar DG Expansion: Entry into Vietnam Market With First Project With Ching Luh Group

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) has signed an agreement with Ching Luh Group to provide the manufacturing company with 3.2 MW of solar-powered rooftops for two of its facilities in Vietnam.

This marks a milestone for Total Solar DG as it secures its first solar project in Vietnam. Total Solar DG has been active in Southeast Asia since 2018 and has a portfolio of in-operation solar systems across seven countries, currently generating around 17 GWh of solar energy annually. Alongside other projects in current development, this project with Ching Luh Group will add 4.4 GWh upon its completion later in 2020.

Ching Luh Group, one of the world’s leading athletic footwear manufacturers, will have two of its Vietnam facilities equipped with a 2 MWp and 1.2 MWp rooftop solar system, respectively, by Total Solar DG. In line with Ching Luh Group’s sustainability initiative, an estimated 19,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced over the 12-year contract period.

“Adopting renewable energy by going solar reinforces Ching Luh Group’s ‘Make It Right‘ philosophy. This emphasises environmental awareness, quality and maximising shareholder value as part of our corporate mission. Total Solar DG plays a vital role, enabling us to reduce carbon emissions, be more self-sufficient in our power needs and lower our operation costs,” said David Wang, Group Facility Management Head of Ching Luh Group.

“This is a win-win for RE100 brands[1], their outsourced manufacturing partners such as Ching Luh Group, and Governments seeking to improve energy security. Total Solar DG continues to be the partner of choice for global RE100 brands seeking to drive sustainability commitments through their supply chains. For manufacturing groups, Total Solar DG drives down power costs over the long term and improves budgeting. Meanwhile, Vietnam can reduce the strain on power transmission networks with co-located, clean solar power. Vietnam looks set to become one of the largest solar rooftop markets in the region,” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar DG Southeast Asia.

[1] RE100 is a collaborative initiative of influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity, working to massively increase corporate demand for (and delivery of) renewable energy.

About Chin Luh Group

Ching Luh Group is a leading sports footwear manufacturer. The company has operations in Taiwan, Mainland China, Indonesia and Vietnam, and works with some of the world’s most renowned sports brands.

Ching Luh Group’s efforts to lower its carbon footprint are in line with some of its global-brand partners’ sustainability targets — to have a significant percentage of their power consumption in their supply chain attributed to renewable energy.

About Total Solar Distributed Generation

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops and ground-mounted solar panels. Active in Southeast Asia since 2018, Total Solar DG is one of the major international providers of fully integrated solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers in the region with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation.

