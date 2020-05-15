Total Solar Distributed Generation to Expand Operating Solar Rooftop Portfolio in Asia Pacific by 60 MW In 2020

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In Asia Pacific, Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) has completed nearly 8 MW of roof-mounted solar systems so far in 2020, and is projected to complete construction of key projects by end 2020, growing its portfolio of operating solar energy assets in the region by around 60 MW.



The Bolloré Logistics Green Hub in Singapore, with solar rooftop by Total Solar DG completed in February 2020.

Projects completed in 2020 to date include solar rooftops for Bolloré Logistics’ Green Hub in Singapore — the first of the French company’s buildings to be equipped with solar panels, and for Renault Nissan — the largest solar carport In India. Systems were also completed for Jentec Storage Inc. and Gaisano Capital, both in the Philippines, as well as for Danone in Indonesia. Many of these projects are follow-on expansion deals cementing Total’s strong corporate relationships.

Another estimated 52 MW of solar energy projects in Asia Pacific slated for completion by 2020

Currently, Total Solar DG is constructing solar rooftops on 24 facilities owned by Thai agro-industrial giant Betagro Group. This is one of the largest rooftop solar portfolios in the region, with a total system size of 25 MW and over 62,000 solar panels. Annually, Betagro Group will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 26,000 tonnes, and see cost savings worth several million (US) dollars.

Later in 2020, Total Solar DG will also complete an initial solar project for APT Pranoto Airport in Samarinda, Indonesia. Following the government’s decision to move the capital city from Jakarta to Kutai in 2024, APT Pranoto Airport is expected to become one of the major airports in Indonesia, and will be the first airport in the country to be solarised.

An off-grid, hybrid, island electrification project combining solar power and energy storage is also under way. Through this, Total Solar DG will provide electricity to the remote island of Koh Rong Sanloem in Cambodia.

These key projects are among other ongoing projects in the Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia.Total Solar DG has a development pipeline of 600 MW in Asia Pacific, and is targeting over 1 GW of solar rooftops in the next few years.

“We are proud to be trusted by our customers in supporting their industry-leading sustainability initiatives. The Total Solar solution provides clean, cheaper power directly to customers allowing them to cut costs significantly, as well as be more self-sustaining in their energy needs, and reduce their carbon footprint. We are committed to enabling positive impact, even in this time of adversity, and our growing portfolio and continued success demonstrates and validates the unique offering that we can provide,” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar DG, Southeast Asia.

Note: The figures in this document are estimated projections and neither Total Solar Distributed Generation nor Total are to be held accountable or liable for them.

About Total Solar Distributed Generation

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops and ground-mounted solar panels. Active in Southeast Asia since 2018, Total Solar DG is one of the major international providers of fully integrated solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers in the region with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation.

https://solar.total.asia

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

