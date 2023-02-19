Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Announces 2023 Australian Tour

British producer and DJ Orlando Higginbottom – aka Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – has announced an Australian tour for May.

The four-date run will kick off at the Triffid in Brisbane on Tuesday, 9th May before stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. See full dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Friday, 24th February from 10am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 22nd February from the same time.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Never Seen You Dance’

Though he’s played a slew of Australian headline and festival DJ sets in the past decade, the upcoming tour will mark Higginbottom’s first Australian live shows in over a decade.

“I’ve got stories, and a disproportionate number of them are from touring in Australia,” Higginbottom said in a statement announcing the shows. “It’s absolutely been way too long since I’ve brought a live show here.”

Higginbottom’s upcoming Australian dates come in support of his second studio album, When the Lights Go. It arrived back in September of last year, after being previewed with singles like ‘Blood in the Snow’, ‘The Sleeper’ and ‘Never Seen You Dance’.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 9th May – The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday, 11th May – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Friday, 12th May – Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday, 13th May – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

