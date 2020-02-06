Tourism activities suspended in Benguet’s flower farms amid nCoV

BAGUIO CITY –– Mayor Raymundo Sarac of Atok town in Benguet province suspended all tourism-related activities in the municipality starting Feb. 6 as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Atok, a farming town, hosts flower farms, such as the Northern Blossom Flower Farm, the Sakura Farm, and the Haight’s Place that are attracting tourists.

Sarac said the suspension would be lifted after proper assessment and the issuance of necessary advisory from health authorities.

Tourism is now at its peak in Atok due to the cold weather, which sometimes causes frost that also draws tourists.

The Department of Education-Benguet also moved its annual sports athletic meet to March due to the nCoV scare.

In Kalinga province, Mayor Sacrament Gumilab of Tinglayan town also suspended all tourism-related activities, and ordered villages to establish checkpoints “to ban all tourists from entering the municipality.”

Hundreds of local and foreign tourists flock to Barangay Buscalan to see the famous tattoo artist Whang-od Oggay.

