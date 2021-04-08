Tourism Recovery Strategy Of Ba Ria – Vung Tau On BBC Global News

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam is among the “brightest” spots in Asia despite the challenge of trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic – and its tourism is poised to rebound in 2021. This is a good year for Vietnam to keep building brand awareness and increasing the reputation. Besides the key message “Vietnam – safe, attractive destination” of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Tourism had progressed the campaign to show the message “Discovery Joy” to the international tourist on BBC Global News (BBCGN).

According to that, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Tourism signed agreement with Global Book Corporation – Media Representative of BBC Global News in Vietnam for tourism promotion. Under the agreement, a 30-second video highlighting the beauty of Ba Ria – Vung Tau will be shown on BBC World News’s Asia-Pacific channel daily at intervals of peak hours from 9h30-17h00, 17h00-19h00.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau will be promoted on the BBC World News in 2 months from April 8 to June 2 for total of 150 spots to promote the city as a dynamic destination with blue sea, white sand, golden sunshine through four discoverations: Discover New Experiences, Discover Majestic Nature, Discover Unlimited Adventure, Discover Cool Climate. These will help the travelers have great experiences in Ba Ria – Vung Tau.



The campaign shows that the Department of Tourism of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has been proactive, pioneering in promoting tourism to the international market. Besides, Tourism also would like to update the new image of the destination to attract international tourists, to avoid being forgotten after a long time from COVID-19 period. Positioning Ba Ria – Vung Tau will be in the top of the travel list in 2021, inspiring the curious international tourist to discover new places, people & cultures when borders open.

BBC Global News is one of the leading media channels in the world with more than 450 million households in moreover 200 countries and territories. BBCGN’s audience are frequent travelers, stay more and spend more. BBCGN television is available in 3 million hotel rooms, on 178 cruise ships, 53 airlines…

BBCGN was chosen by many developed tourism countries around the world as a promotional channel to attract visitors such as Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, India… In Vietnam, there are some organizations also promoted on BBCGN such as International Cooperation Department (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Viet Nam) Vietnam Airlines, Da Nang Tourism Department, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department.

