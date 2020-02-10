Tourism suffers amid virus scare

DAVAO CITY—Mayor Sara Duterte on Monday canceled crowd-drawing events celebra­ting Araw ng Dabaw this year, citing uncertainty over the containment of a new coronavirus outbreak that originated from China and had started sprea­ding to more than 20 countries.

“The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation remains very fluid and there is still no answer when it will be stabilized or its spread across the globe be fully controlled. We have seen an increasing number of people getting the infection worldwide,” Duterte said, noting the limitations of health care facilities in the city in responding to the possible spread of the disease.

Avoiding infection

The new coronavirus had killed more than 900 people and infected thousands in China and different parts of the world. The Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the disease’s epicenter, had been locked down last month while travel bans had been imposed by several countries to contain the disease.

“Our plan is to ensure that we (Davao residents) do not get the infection. Please read all available information on how you can keep you, your children, and the entire family healthy. It is important to keep your immune system strong. Avoid crowded places and activities that will propagate the spread of the virus,” Duterte said.

The first known nCoV fata­lity outside China had been do­cumented in the Philippines. At least 267 are being closely monitored by government health workers in the country for showing symptoms of the virus.

Duterte said that apart from the local government’s decision, the directive for the cancellation of Araw ng Dabaw celebrations also complied with the Department of Health’s (DOH) advisory against public gatherings.

Araw ng Dabaw is a celebration that incorporates the ori­ginal charter anniversary of the city on March 1. One of its highlights, the Parada Dabawenyo on March 16, is expected to attract thousands of local spectators, participants and tourists.

Monitoring transport hubs

The city government also stepped up the implementation of preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus in the city, a major economic and government hub and important entry and exit point in Mindanao.

“Beginning Feb. 11, all welcome and send-off groups at airports, seaports, bus terminals and other transportation hubs are permanently banned not only because of the virus but for reasons of safety and security. Only employees, workers, dri­vers and passengers are allowed in these places,” Duterte said.

The mayor also reminded the Department of Trade and Industry to secure the freeze on prices to avoid overpricing of key commodities, especially face masks.

Camiguin ban“Business permits of stores caught selling overpriced items and hoarding food and other supplies shall be canceled and their establishments padlocked,” she said.

In Northern Mindanao, Camiguin province banned all visitors who have been to countries with confirmed cases of the 2019-nCoV in the last three months.

Gov. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo issued the order on Feb. 7, which imposes temporary restrictions to visitors to curb a possible spread of the virus in one of the country’s popular tourist destinations.

“Camiguin as a tourist destination is a potential hot spot for the infection,” Romualdo said in the order. “Travel restrictions regulating the movement of [people] has been deemed effective in curbing the spread [of the virus],” he added.

Camiguin residents who have been to China and other nCoV-hit countries are required to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine and, if necessary, submit themselves to further medical investigation, the order said.

The governor’s order also instructed all hotels, resorts, common carriers and other tourist-related establishments to inform their guests about the travel restrictions and “to cancel and refund advance payment” of guests covered by the ban.

Hotels and inns are also asked to require tourists to present entry cards issued by the Camiguin provincial go­vernment. Hotels, inns and other establishments catering to tourists are required to submit a list of their guests weekly to the provincial tourism office.

“Any person found to have willfully hidden required information when [such information is] demanded shall be subject to investigation and applicable criminal prosecution,” the order said.

Bohol whale watching

In the Visayas, Mayor Arturo Piollo II of Lila, Bohol, banned the entry of Chinese nationals in all whale-watching activities in the town as a measure to stop the possible spread of the virus.

“We are doing this for the welfare of the people, for all of us,” said Piollo, noting that the policy was not meant to discriminate the Chinese.

Seven people had been admitted in hospitals in Bohol due to symptoms similar to those of the new coronavirus.

The ban in all whale-watching activities in Lila town took effect on Jan. 28, days before the DOH confirmed that a 60-year-old Chinese woman was infected with the virus and was admitted to a hospital in Tagbilaran City, the provincial capital. INQ

