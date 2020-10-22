Tourist departures remain low despite lifting of restrictions – BI

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos leaving the country for tourism abroad remains low even if the government already lifted flight restrictions and allowed non-essential outbound travel, the Bureau on Immigration (BI) said Thursday.

According to the bureau, only 95 Filipinos with tourists visas left for abroad as of Wednesday, October 21.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said this number is considered “low” especially when compared to the 64 individuals that left the country the same day last week when only those with essential reasons for travel were allowed to depart.

“It could mean that Filipinos still feel hesitant to travel internationally during the pandemic,” Morente said in a statement.

However, he said, the BI expects this figure to increase during the holiday season.

The BI commissioner nonetheless reminded travelers that arrival restrictions are still in place.

Currently, only Filipinos, their spouse and minor children with tourist visas are allowed to enter the country.

Government rules likewise only allow entry to foreign children of Filipinos with special needs, foreign parents of minor Filipinos, and foreign parents of Filipino children with special needs.

Those who are eligible to enter the country are required to secure an entry visa from Philippine embassies or consulates prior to their arrival, BI stressed.

“We are monitoring any policy change set by the IATF and the Office of the President, and we are ready to implement these as they may deem fit,” Morente said.

Malacañang earlier announced the decision to lift the ban on non-essential outbound travel starting October 21.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Filipinos intending to leave the country must have negative antigen test results, confirmed plane tickets, and health and travel insurance.

