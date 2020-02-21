Tourist held for marijuana worth P482K in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY –– Authorities arrested a 21-year-old local tourist for attempting to transport dried marijuana leaves and stalks in Tabuk City, Kalinga province on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Omar Luis Espino Serrano, 21, a resident of Caloocan City.

Police said Serrano was carrying 4,020 grams of the illegal weed worth P482,400. These were packed in tubular transparent plastic.

The operation was carried out after a concerned citizen tipped off police.

The suspect will be charged with violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./lzb

