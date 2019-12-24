Tourists stranded in Tagbilaran Port due to ‘Ursula’
TAGBILARAN CITY –– Chinese tourists Zhi Ruo Yan and her five friends were at the Tagbilaran Port on Tuesday to have their tickets rebooked after their trip to Cebu City were canceled due to Tropical Storm “Ursula.”
“(I) will wait for further announcement when we can travel,” said Yan, 34, before heading back to the resort where they were staying.
Another passenger, Dan Perez, 26, also went home to his relative after learning that he could not go home to Cebu City on Christmas because all sea travels were suspended due to the bad weather.
“I guess, I will have to spend Christmas here,” he told the Inquirer.
Perez had been spending his vacation with his relatives in Sevilla town since Dec. 12 for the town fiesta.
Other passengers opted to have their tickets refunded or rebooked after boat trips to Cebu City were still canceled on Tuesday, Dec. 24 due to “Ursula.”
The Philippine Coast Guard in Bohol said that as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, eight passengers opted to stay at the Tagbilaran Port since most went home after learning that their trips had been canceled.
