Town councilor hurt in Catanduanes shooting

LEGAZPI CITY — A municipal councilor was shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Caramoran town, Catanduanes on Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Ariel Buraga, chief of Caramoran police, said in a report that Zaldy Idanan, 57, was onboard his motorcycle on his way home, when two gunmen shot him in Barangay (village) Datag at around 2:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim sustained a gunshot wound at the back of his body but was able to seek assistance from the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company in Sabloyon Detachment, about five kilometers away from the place of incident.

Idanan was brought to the Eastern Bicol Medical Center in Virac town and now in a stable condition.

FEATURED STORIES

“We cannot determine yet the motive of the incident because according to the initial investigation, the victim received no threats,” Buraga added.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ