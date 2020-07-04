Toyota launches emotorsports program

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has officially launched its first emotorsports program, the GR Supra GT Cup Asia-Philippines, which starts this month.

Organized under Toyota’s global Gazoo Racing brand, the virtual racing tournament aims to find the country’s top esports racers, who will represent the country in the Asian Regional Round in the last quarter of this year.

The GR Supra GT Cup Asia-Philippines expands TMP’s range of motorsport activities with its long-running One-Make-Race program from its forerunner, the Vios Racing Festival (VRF).

In view of health and safety risks resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, TMP has announced the postponement of the VRF 2020 season. However, this did not stop the leading automotive company from keeping the waku-doki (heart-pumping excitement) spirit alive by taking the race online with no less than its flagship sports car, the GR Supra.

“This e-motorsports program will not only continue Toyota’s racing legacy, but will also discover the Philippines’ top e-sports talents. We are very excited to find them so they can represent the country in our international races,” TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto said.

“Our motorsports programs have always been linked with our responsible driving and road safety advocacy. The GR Supra GT Cup is no different,” TMP Executive Vice President Kei Mizuguchi announced, as he encouraged racers and livestream viewers to donate any amount to be used for to provide food packs for military, police and medical frontliners deployed to man highways and checkpoints.

“TMP will match the donation from racers and viewers to reach out to more front liners. It’s our simple way of helping and thanking them for keeping us safe on the road during these challenging times,” he said.

Interested Filipino gamers aged 18 and above may check the complete mechanics at toyota.com.ph/gtcup.