Toyota Makati, Inc. employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – In the evening of March 25, 2020, Toyota Makati, Inc. confirmed that one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. An official statement by Toyota Makati, Inc. was released to the media:

“The safety and security of our employees, customers, and all of our stakeholders, is paramount to us. Keeping this in mind, and under the guidance and support of the relevant national and local authorities, we are taking immediate and comprehensive actions necessary, including disinfection of the dealership, to prevent any spread of the virus. Furthermore, all employees who have had close contact with the infected member have been quarantined.

We regret any inconvenience and anxiety this incident may cause. We will continue to take preventive measures to deal with the issue, closely working with various stakeholders including the relevant local authorities.” /VT

