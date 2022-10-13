Toys”R”Us Asia Launches Exclusive Special Edition ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘One Piece’ Monopoly Sets

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Exciting news for anime lovers! Toys”R”Us Asia is set to launch special edition Monopoly sets in Asia featuring two popular animations – Dragon Ball Z and One Piece. These unique sets will be available in limited quantities during the initial launch, only at Toys”R”Us stores and Toys”R”Us online in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore, in time for Christmas. Anime fans and Monopoly lovers alike are encouraged to act fast to benefit from this exclusive opportunity.



One Piece and Dragon Ball Z special edition Monopoly sets available exclusively at Toys“R”Us in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore (actual launch dates may vary).

First Sets in Dual Languages English and Traditional Chinese

For the first time ever, these special edition Monopoly sets will be available exclusively at Toys”R”Us in dual languages, English and Traditional Chinese. This feature enhances the Monopoly play experience, enabling players to engage in the language of their choice!



One Piece and Dragon Ball Z special edition Monopoly sets available in dual languages exclusively at Toys”R”Us

Board games such as Monopoly offer a range of developmental benefits for children. They develop children’s cognitive, problem-solving skills, while teaching them the value of following instructions and sportsmanship! At the same time, these games can provide quality family time, strengthening relationships.

“Toys”R”Us Asia is thrilled to bring our customers these exclusive Monopoly sets featuring the animation cartoon characters that we grew up with, that have now have become favourites of our children as well,” said Jo Hall, Chief Commercial Officer, Toys”R”Us Asia. “In addition to Dragon Ball Z and One Piece Monopoly editions now available, we will also be launching, at a later date, another exclusive Monopoly edition in Asia, featuring another popular animation cartoon, Sailor Moon! We’re sure these playsets will offer endless fun and bonding moments for families across our markets.”

“We’re super excited to have teamed up with Toys”R”Us Asia to bring these fantastic Monopoly editions to the market. One Piece, Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon are all globally loved brands with a particularly strong footprint across Asian markets. These three Monopoly editions have been some of our best selling in Europe and The Pacific,” Jake Houghton, Head of Asia of Winning Moves UK, the distributor of Monopoly.

Dragon Ball Z Monopoly: Raise your power level! Find the Z Fighters in an epic battle of dice rolling and real estate with another exciting edition of the world’s favourite family board game; Dragon Ball Z Monopoly! Recruit legendary warriors like Goku, Vegeta and Gohan to help in your adventure, and take a chance to be the richest fighter in the world as you encounter the Red Ribbon Army and the Capsule Corp.

One Piece Monopoly: Welcome to Dressrosa! Choose your favourite bespoke One Piece character playing token and tour your favourite characters with this special One Piece edition of Monopoly! Advance to Bellamy, Violet, or even Luffy – will you owe rent or reap the rewards?

Sailor Moon Monopoly: Advance to Tuxedo Mask, Chibi Moon, or even Neo Queen Serenity – will you owe rent or reap the rewards? With Sailor Moon Monopoly, Love and Friendship cards might reward you for fights against the villains… or bring an unexpected surprise.

About Toys”R”Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys”R”Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child’s imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child’s development.