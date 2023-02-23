TQSKY ties up with partners to unveil new smart glasses at MWC2023 based on its complete solution Powered by TQSKY

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TQSKY is committed to the development and application of near-eye display and interaction, creating a pioneering future lifestyle for consumers through the combination of fashion and technology. The Shenzhen-based firm redefines product categories based on user needs and continues to expand the use of XR technology in the consumer space.

At the end of 2022, TQSKY launched the first of its T series — the TQSKY T1 audio-visual glasses — and started mass production. With superior picture and sound quality, more privacy, and high compatibility, the device has a trendy appearance and weighs only 79g, making it easy for users to wear on a regular basis. Featuring a large ultra-high definition 150-inch screen and high-resolution audio, it supports connection to a wide range of devices including smartphones, drones and laptops, greatly expanding the choice of scenarios for users. Since launch, it has received high marks from customers and has been favorably received by a number of partners.

At the same time, TQSKY also provided a complete smart glasses solution, Powered by TQSKY, in a move to reach customers faster. The solution empowered firms looking to enter the XR market and speed up their presence there. Following on the success of the B2B2C model, TQSKY partnered with a well-known mobile phone maker to introduce a smart glasses product, which will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC2023) from February 27 to March 2, when buyers, journalists and tech aficionados visiting the event will have the chance to experience it for the first time.

The complete solution Powered by TQSKY makes it possible for companies to enter the XR field

The XR industry is based on five key technologies — near-eye displays, perceptual interaction, network transmission, rendering and computing, and cloud content production and distribution. Each technology is a synthesis of various components or the merging of a number of technological approaches intended to satisfy the requirements of multiple application scenarios, especially in terms of the consumer experience. In the case of smart glasses, the four essential technologies of interaction, tracking, calibration, and display still need to be solved, and how to increase the yield of hardware production and further reduce costs are also key issues and challenges that businesses must deal with when entering the market.

With continuous improvements in hardware, computing power, and platform technology, XR is expanding from a niche role in home entertainment to include diverse application scenarios in finance, industry, culture and tourism, education and training, manufacturing, medicine, and more. TQSKY has decided to redefine the new category of audio-visual spectacles by launching the overall solution Powered by TQSKY, which can be tailored for various partners to meet their unique business needs as they enter the smart glasses market. The solution offers a practical and affordable way for many companies who want to enter the XR space but are constrained by the complexity and high cost of developing the necessary technology on one’s own.

The next generation of mobile devices: smartphone + smart glasses

Smart glasses enable the mobile phone screen to expand digitally, switching from a physical to a virtual screen, moving beyond the limitations imposed by screen size and phone weight to give users a chance to directly experience an easily portable HD giant screen. The smartphone is the most widespread and commonly used computing platform. Receiving information and data from smartphones through smart glasses and merging the two as mobile terminals is most likely the easiest way to access the metaverse.

Powered by TQSKY includes a standard box that supports Airplay, Miracast, and DLNA. It can be adapted to most popular smartphones, including iPhone and Android, and is plug-and-play, making it easy for users to get started. The solution will help the players throughout the mobile phone industry break through market limits, create new growth poles for their businesses, and open up a wider market.

As the XR industry reaches an inflection point and is set to explode in 2023, there is no doubt that the complete smart glasses solution like Powered by TQSKY makes it possible for players who want to enter the market to immediately transition from the “replacement” position to the “all-star” position where they can compete with the pioneers. The Powered by TQSKY solution is now available to many partners, enabling them to work together to provide consumers with high-quality on-the-go smart audio-visual devices while helping them expand their XR business footprint globally in a win-win scenario.

For inquiries about becoming a Powered by TQSKY partner, please contact: mkt@tqsky.com