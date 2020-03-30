Trabajo Market reopening on March 31 postponed

MANILA, Philippines — The scheduled reopening of the Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday was postponed after stall owners opted to undergo self-quarantine for the meantime.

The market has been temporarily shut down since Saturday for disinfection after a meat vendor there tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

But in a text message to INQUIRER.net Monday night, Manila Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen said the vendors themselves refused to have the market reopened on Tuesday, as earlier decided by the Manila Market Administration Office.

“The vendors themselves did not want the reopening of Trabajo Market. They said they would undergo self-quarantine for now,” he said in Filipino.

According to Leonen, the information was relayed by the president of the association of stall owners and vendors of the market to the Manila Market Administration Office.

He said it was not clear yet when the market would reopen to the public as of this time.

