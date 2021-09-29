Tracesafe Signs Two-Year Technology Partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – 29 September 2021 – Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) (“TraceSafe”) a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today a wearable technology partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean”).

Working in collaboration with Royal Caribbean’s Innovation Team, TraceSafe has developed custom wearable devices and bands that are equipped with long-lasting batteries and RFID modules. The companies worked closely together to design and manufacture an exclusive, sleek wearable that can meet both Royal Caribbean’s high standards for comfort and the cruise line’s commitment to sustainability.

Within this partnership, Royal Caribbean will be TraceSafe’s first major customer to enroll in the company’s recycling program that aims at reducing electronic waste by refurbishing used IoT devices and giving them a second life.

“We’re proud to be the number one choice in enterprise IoT wearables for cruise lines,” said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. “This partnership with Royal Caribbean highlights our ability to deliver uncompromising IoT solutions on a massive scale.”

“It was the willingness of the TraceSafe team to develop a custom Tracelet™ device that met our requirements for style and design that propelled the partnership forward,” said Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer (CXO) at Royal Caribbean Group. “We look forward to continuing this engagement with TraceSafe as we explore the many new opportunities for IoT Technology onboard our ships.”

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 17 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe’s leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe’s patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

