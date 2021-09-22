Trade dep’t pushes for RCEP ratification

The Philippines will lose out if it does not ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Trade department officials said on Wednesday.

“The cost of not joining is very high. If we do not join the RCEP and we get left behind while others, especially our competitors, our friends and neighbors from the Asean join the RCEP, either we won’t get new investments or no new expansion,” Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo told a forum.

“Most likely what will happen is that … we will not get any new investments in particular in GVCs (global value chains) that form the integral part of our export sector,” he added.

The RCEP is a free trade agreement between the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Signed just last November, it will have to be ratified by six Asean members and three non-Asean signatories to take effect.

To date, only Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, China, and Japan, have done so.

Trade Assistant Secretary Allan Gepty said domestic industries would benefit from the RCEP through improved market access to the region’s most dynamic economies.

“[C]onsumers’ purchasing power is [also] set to increase in real terms as competition decreases the costs of goods and necessities,” he added.



“For these reasons, the Philippines needs to be part of the RCEP free trade area lest it will be left not only in a disadvantaged position but it will be missing a lot of growth opportunities both in trade and investments.”

Philippine ratification of the RCEP is targeted for completion this year. President Rodrigo Duterte approved the deal last September 2 and it will now be taken up by the Senate, which has the final say.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said RCEP ratification remained a top priority.

“RCEP is a historic FTA because it is the biggest trade agreement in the world, accounting for 30 percent of the world’s population, 28 percent of the global GDP (gross domestic product), and 28 percent of the world’s total trade,” he said.

“For this reason, we consider RCEP to be a top priority and we are doubling our efforts towards completing the ratification process within the year.”

Countries in the partnership accounted for 51 percent of Philippine exports, 68 percent of imports, and 58 percent of Philippine investments last year, Lopez also said.