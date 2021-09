THE country’s trade gap declined in July as the value of imports exceeded exports, according to the preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday.

Inbound shipments increased by 24 percent year-on-year to $9.7 billion, while outbound ones expanded by 12.7 percent to $6.4 billion.

As a result, the trade balance posted a $3.2 billion deficit in July, down from $3.3 billion in June but higher than the $2.1 billion a year ago.