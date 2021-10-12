Trade gap declines to $3.57B in Aug

THE Philippines' trade deficit fell to its lowest level in two months in August, as the country imported more commodities than it exported, according to preliminary government data released on Tuesday.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data reported that inbound shipments climbed 30.8 percent to $10.04 billion year on year, while outward shipments increased 17.6 percent to $6.46 billion.

As a result, the trade shortfall in August was $3.57 billion, the lowest since June's $3.39 billion gap, but greater than the $2.17 billion deficit a year ago.

In the first eight months of the year, the trade shortfall expanded by 61 percent to $25.25 billion, up from $15.68 billion in January-August 2020.

The PSA said in a statement that the growth in imported products in August was due to surges in all 10 major commodity groups, with mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials leading the way with a 116.2 percent improvement. With 73.2 percent, medicinal and pharmaceutical products came in second, followed by iron and steel with 55.6 percent.

In terms of exports, it was noted that all of the top 10 main commodity groups witnessed year-on-year upticks in August, led by refined copper cathodes and sections of cathodes (162.5 percent). Ignition electronic equipment and parts (41.8 percent) and coconut oil came in second and third, respectively (31.8 percent).