TradeMonday Secures Investment from SenseTime To Expand AI Low-code Modularized Platform And ChatGPT B2B Retail Solutionimage_1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 June 2023 – TradeMonday, a Hong Kong based startup that specializes in AI-powered retail analytics, announced today that it has successfully completed a new round of investment from SenseTime, one of the world’s leading AI companies. The investment will enable TradeMonday to accelerate its growth and expand its retail analytic product offerings and ChatGPT B2B retail solutions.

TradeMonday is an AI Low-code Modularized Platform assisting retailers and brand owners to instantly validate their business decisions. The raised funds would be used to invest in R&D and further solidify the company’s AI low-code modularized platform. The platform turns the digital footprint of retail consumer, brand and product such as social media, in-store traffic and transaction data into actionable insights and empowers businesses including retailers, consumer brands and shopping malls, in simulating top-line growth strategies.

“We are thrilled to have SenseTime onboard as our investor,” mentioned by TradeMonday company statement, “their deep expertise in AI and global network will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative retail analytic solutions that help our clients make smarter and more informed decisions.” TradeMonday also announces the launch of the ChatGPT B2B solution today for retail analytic. “With the integration of TradeMonday’s proprietary retail big data and ChatGPT, it shorten the analytic implementation time and provides better experience to query the insight through bot. The newly launch of ChatGPT B2B retail solution will help TradeMonday to expand the product offering to sales advisory.

“With the completion of this latest investment round, TradeMonday is poised for continued growth and success in the global market. We are also aiming to close a further substantial round of Series A funding in 2023.”



