Trader shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Laguna
SAN PEDRO CITY — A businessman and a commuter were hurt in a shooting incident in Los Baños town in Laguna province on Monday morning.
A report from the Calabarzon police identified the victim as Leonardo Mangubat, 51, and a businessman from Pila town.
Hit by a stray bullet was Joann Alganion, 32, who just happened to be on a passenger jeep in the vicinity.
Police have yet to establish a motive but said that Mangubat seemed to be the target of the shooting that happened around 9:30 a.m. along the national highway in Barangay Maahas.
Mangubat was onboard his sports utility vehicle when the gunman, aboard a motorcycle, drove up the driver’s side and fired several times.
Mangubat and Alganion were taken to the hospital. Both of them were already on stable condition, police said.
