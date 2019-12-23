HomeTopNews Philippines

Trader shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Laguna

| December 23, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments
Trader shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Laguna

Police said trader Leonardo Mangubat was targeted by the gunmen who peppered his vehicle with bullets along the national highway in Barangay Maahas, Los Baños, Laguna. A bystander Joann Alganion was hit by a stray bullet in the shooting incident Monday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SAN PEDRO CITY — A businessman and a commuter were hurt in a shooting incident in Los Baños town in Laguna province on Monday morning.

A report from the Calabarzon police identified the victim as Leonardo Mangubat, 51, and a businessman from Pila town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hit by a stray bullet was Joann Alganion, 32, who just happened to be on a passenger jeep in the vicinity.

Police have yet to establish a motive but said that Mangubat seemed to be the target of the shooting that happened around 9:30 a.m. along the national highway in Barangay Maahas.

FEATURED STORIES

Mangubat was onboard his sports utility vehicle when the gunman, aboard a motorcycle, drove up the driver’s side and fired several times.

Mangubat and Alganion were taken to the hospital. Both of them were already on stable condition, police said.

Edited by LZB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com