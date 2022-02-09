Tradewind Closes USD 1.3 Million Export Factoring Facility for Peanut Trading Company Based in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tradewind Finance is pleased to announce it has closed a USD 1.3 million export factoring facility for a peanut trading company based in Hong Kong.

The trader, enjoying robust global customer relationships, will be utilizing the non-recourse facility for its business expansion ambitions. With more than 50 years of experience in the trade, the company has developed a strong market reputation and multiple banking relationships. Despite buyer repayment extensions and supply chain disruptions, the company was able to sustain a healthy balance sheet but required the support of an alternative finance provider to further bolster its liquidity position by bridging the working capital gap produced from longer payment terms. Tradewind’s factoring services with immediate turnaround times helped the company release the necessary cash tied up in its receivables, allowing for it to pay its suppliers in a timely manner, unlike many of its competitors.

“Tradewind’s attractive pricing, efficient approval process, and added benefit of credit protection made our financing solution the right fit for our client. We are proud to be able to cater to the requirements of a company of such scale, and we look forward to being a long-term partner to support the company’s growth,” said Dickson Au, Regional Commercial Leader – Far East, at Tradewind Hong Kong.

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world’s exporters and importers.

