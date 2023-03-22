Tradewind Finance Provides Export Factoring Facility for Tiles Trader in Hong Kongtradewind.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 March 2023 – Tradewind Finance has successfully closed a USD 205,000 export factoring facility for a tiles trader in Hong Kong. The funding has enabled the company to improve working capital and develop a diverse portfolio of global buyers.

Established almost 15 years ago, the company has been focusing on exporting tiles and natural stones from China to Australia and New Zealand. With high-quality products and an all-in-one service, including design and project monitoring during production, the trader not only appealed to suppliers but it also developed qualified buyers across the world.

However, as more buyers requested credit terms, which was different from the original payment term T/T before shipment, the self-financing company found it hard to grow its business. Piled-up account receivables resulted in a significant gap in cash flow, which made it difficult to meet financial obligations for suppliers and caused it to decline orders from new buyers in the USA.

Attracted by the 23-year solid track record in trade finance, the client contacted us to ease intense capital pressure. Tradewind’s immediate tailor-made funding solutions enabled the trader to accelerate cash flow and reduce trade risks. With the flexible and scalable facility, the company was able to maintain operations, increase business with existing buyers and accept open account orders from new buyers without the fear of a working capital shortage.

“The experienced client is a professional in tiles trading. With our timely support, the client received stable access to the working capital they needed to operate efficiently,” said Dickson Au, Regional CEO – Far East, at Tradewind Hong Kong. “The client is expected to deliver business growth in the near future and we are honored to grow with our clients.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.