Trading on PNCC common shares remain suspended

Ferronoux Holdings Inc. (FHI) was formerly AG Finance Inc. It now has eight directors who compose the board with Michael C. Cosiquien, chairman and president, and Jesus G. Chua, vice chairman. The others, as posted on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), are Matthew John G. Almogino, Irving C. Cosiquien, Yerik C. Cosiquien, Erwin Terrel Y. Sy and Michelle Joan G. Tan. Alfred Jacinto is the independent director.

Michael is also the president of Ferronoux, which in a public ownership report (POR) as of March 31, 2020 showed him as holder of 175,422,074 common shares, or 67 percent (66.999997 percent), the same number of FHI common shares held by ISOC Holdings Inc. as the company’s principal stockholder with the same number of FHI common shares.

Ferronoux, which listed 261,824,002 outstanding common shares on the PSE website, attributed to the public ownership of 33 percent of 86,400,921 common shares, or 33 percent (32.9996 percent).

Ferronoux peaked at a 30-day high of P3.80 and fell to a 30-day low of P2.50 on Mar.19, 2020 when it opened at P2.90, hit a high of P3.30, dropped to a low of P2.50 and closed at P3.30. It fell to a 30-day low of P2.50 on Mar. 30, 2020 when it opened at P2.51, hit a high of P3.18, dropped to a low of P2.50 and closed at its high of P3.18. The stock also dropped to P2.50 on Apr. 7, 2020 and Apr. 8, 2020.

*****

Philippine National Construction Corp. (PNCC) reported 174,444,759 outstanding common shares on the PSE website. It has 75 million listed common shares of the construction company’s outstanding.

The POR listed PNCC’s three principal stockholders, also called substantial, as holders of 152,542,153 common shares, or 87.444 percent of 174,444,759 outstanding common shares. They and their holdings were as follows: Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), 47,490,383 common shares, or 27.224 percent; Republic of the Philippines through Asset Privatization Trust, 79,271,024 common shares, or 45.442 percent; and privately-owned Universal Holdings Corp., 24,780,746 common shares, or 14.205 percent. The public held 22,902,172 PNCC common shares, or 13.129 percent.

Aside from the government and GSIS, Universal Holdings Corp. was in the list of PNCC’s top 100 stockholders as of Mar. 31, 2020. As number three stockholder, it owned 24,780,746 common shares, or 14.205 percent. The public stockholders, according to the POR, owned 22,902,172 PNCC common shares, or 13.129 percent.

Trading on PNCC common shares remains suspended. The stock was last traded on April 9, 2008 when it traded from opening to closing at P4.90 on volume of 2,000 common shares.

*****

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) reported having paid its six highest-paid executives salary of P115,942,433, bonus of P89,110,160, and other pays and perks of P18,087,784 in 2018; salary of P122,482,366, and other pays and perks of P364,135,101 in 2019. In 2000, MPIC estimated the six-person group’s salary at P56,812,476 and their bonus at P41,681,004. The company did not have a figure under “others.”

The compensation filing also disclosed the compensation of “all other directors and officers as a group”. MPIC said it paid them P50,762,506 in salary, P36,479,149 in bonus, and P1,365,016 in other pays and perks in 2018; P51.655,887 in salary, and P37,891,822 in bonus, and P120,725,094 in other pays and perks in 2019. In 2000, the company estimated their salary at P56,821,476 and their bonus at P42,681,004. It left the space blank for other pays and perks.

On May 11, 2020, MPIC opened at P2.90, hit a high of P2.97, dropped to P2.88 and closed at its high of P2.97. It peaked at 30-day high of P2.98 on May 6, 2020 when it opened at P2.94, hit a high of P2.98, dropped to P2.76 and closed at P2.78. The stock fell to a 30-day low of P2.34 on Mar. 30, 2020 when it opened at P2.60, hit a high of P2.62, dropped to P2.34 and closed at P2.40.

*****

Security Bank Corp. reported in a filing that it was replacing its board 14-person board by the two new nominees of The Bank of Tokyo. The new directors’ brief biographical sketches are as follows: Takashi Takeuchi, 48 years old, is currently the deputy head and managing director of internal audit for the Americas of MUFG Union Bank since September 2018. His other posts: deputy head and managing director of internal audit division of MUFG Bank in Tokyo (from June 2018 to September 2018); head of the Corporate Banking Department No. 2 and managing director Asian Corporate Banking (West) of MUFG Union Bank in Los Angeles; and senior vice president for liaison affairs of MUFG Union Bank in San Francisco.

Hisroshi Masaki, 50 years old, is an executive officer and managing director, head of planning Office for Asia of MFUG Bank Ltd. since 2018. He used to be the senior vice president and deputy head of the alliance segment of Security Bank from 2016 to 2018. He also was the general manager of the Krungsri Strategy Office, Global Planning Division of BTMU from 2013 to 2015; and senior manager of the NY Branch of The Bank of Tokyo from 2009 to 2011. He joined The Mitsubishi Bank Ltd. in 1993.

Security Bank peaked at a 30-day high of P124.90 on Mar. 20, 2020 when it opened at P104.70, hit a high of P124.90, dropped to a low of P115 and closed at P115. It fell to a 30-day low of P79.30 on Mar. 19, 2020 when it opened at its high of P111, dropped to a low of P79.30 and closed at P102.50. On May 11, 2020, Security Bank opened at P101, hit a high of P101.90, dropped to P100.10 and closed at its low of P100.10. The stock peaked at a 30-day high of P117.70 and fell to a 30-day low of P99.50.

Will the Commission on Audit of the Duterte administration post on the PSE website PNCC’s audited financial statements? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com