TradingView Launches Streams, The Live Streaming Platform for Investors & Traders

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TradingView, Inc. (“TradingView”) today announces the launch of Streams, a live broadcasting product created to give the financial community more tools to communicate in real time. Streams gives traders and investors the ability to freely live stream their ideas, charts, and market analysis in video format.

With TradingView Streams, not only will investors be able to broadcast their top ideas, but connect with fellow streamers and collaborate live. Streamers have the option to broadcast their streams publically to the financial community or be made private, for smaller groups to connect and chat. By enabling traders to connect in real time, Streams creates a new trading floor for the financial web.

“We created streams because we believe crowdsourced live video is the next frontier for financial market analysis and commentary. We believe in freedom of expression, sharing, and open access to market information, and Streams is yet another product we’ve built to continue to pursue that mission,” said Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView. “Today, the product launches for English language sites, but will soon roll out globally.”

Today, TradingView is visited each month by over 10 million traders and investors from around the globe. With advanced visualization tools for markets, TradingView is a driving force for global market data, research, and connectivity. Starting today, TradingView Streams are available to all users with a TradingView account. To get started, visit the official Streams homepage (tradingview.com/streams), watch them live, or create your own.

About TradingView

TradingView is the fastest way to follow markets. The platform empowers investors and traders with the high performance data visualizations, trading tools and social networking. TradingView’s world-class HTML5 charts created a new industry standard. TradingView connects people from all backgrounds to financial markets and offers additional upgrades to those who need more data and/or features and tools to succeed. Get started by visiting TradingView.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android. For your website or business, visit TradingView.com/Widgets.

