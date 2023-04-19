Trane® by Trane Technologies Celebrates 110 Years of Pioneering Innovation

SWORDS, Ireland, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is celebrating its 110th anniversary as a world leader in creating comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial buildings, industry and homes.

The Trane Company was incorporated in 1913, 28 years after James Trane and his son Reuben started a family plumbing business in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It established its position as a pioneer in climate control in the 1930s with the patent of its first air conditioner and the launch of Turbovac, a water chiller that fundamentally altered the industry’s approach to large- building air conditioning systems. Today, the company’s solutions can be found in renowned landmarks such as New York City’s Grand Central Station and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building, as well as numerous buildings and homes around the world.

“Since 1913, Trane has been pioneering innovation that advances industries and improves lives and communities,” said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “Today, Trane Technologies continues to challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world – a purpose built on more than a century of big ideas, bold action and extraordinary impact.”

Through industry-leading action and innovation, Trane Technologies is decarbonizing buildings, industry and the cold chain. The Trane business has been granted more than 6,000 patents to date world-wide, and is helping customers succeed with new innovative solutions such as the Thermal Battery™ Storage-Source Heat Pump System, which eliminates the need for fossil fuels by making all-electric heating and cooling possible in commercial buildings even in cold climates and dense urban environments.

“I’m pleased to congratulate everyone involved with Trane on the celebration of 110 years of business success,” said Jill Billings, Wisconsin State Representative, 95th Assembly District. “Trane Technologies is certainly a leader in industry innovation and furthers the values and legacy of its founders. Trane continues to work to make buildings more safe, comfortable and energy efficient, to the benefit of people worldwide.”

By advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, Trane Technologies was the first in industry and among the first across all sectors to receive validation from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its near-term 2030 emissions reduction targets and its long-term 2050 net-zero target. Trane Technologies was named 18th and first in its industry category in the 2023 JUST 100 and is among FORTUNE Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.