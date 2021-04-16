Transcenta Announced Presentation of Preclinical Data of TST005 at 2021 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Transcenta Holding Limited (Transcenta), a clinical stage global biotherapeutics company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, presented preclinical data of TST005, a bi-functional anti-PD-L1 and TGF-β trap fusion protein, in a poster during the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, being held from April 10th to 15th and May 17th to 21st.

The preclinical characterization of TST005, a bi-functional anti-PD-L1 and TGF-β trap fusion protein

Antibody Technologies

Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

April 10th, 2021, 8:30 a.m.ET, U.S. time

About TST005

TST005, is a bi-functional anti-PD-L1 and TGF-β trap fusion protein designed to simultaneously target two immuno-suppressive pathways, transforming growth factor β-(TGF-β) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1), that are commonly used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. TST005 consists of a high affinity PD-L1 antibody fused with an engineered TGF-β Receptor Type II protein in its C-terminal. TST005 lacks FcR binding and has reduced risk of FcR mediated killing of PD-L1 expressing effector T cells. TST005’s PD-L1 high binding activity and enhanced TGF-β trap stability enables the targeted delivery of TGF-β trap into PD-L1 expressing tumors, thereby minimizing off-target toxicities of systemic inhibition of TGF-β signaling. TST005 displayed potent activity in vitro in reversing TGF-β induced T-cell suppression. In multiple syngeneic tumor models, TST005 induced significant increase of CD8 T-cell infiltration into PD-L1 expressing tumors and displayed dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition. TST005 is well tolerated in non-human primates and displayed a linear PK profile. TST005 is a potential novel bi-functional immunotherapy candidate with improved therapeutic window.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta is a clinical stage global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, development and manufacturing. With Headquarters and Discovery and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston, US, Transcenta has established global footprint. Transcenta is developing a panel of nine antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders. Upon the latest financing, the company has raised over $342 million from globally prominent investors. For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com.

