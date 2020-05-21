Transcenta Announces to Present Preclinical Data of TST001 at 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

SUZHOU, China, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Transcenta, a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, development and manufacturing, today announced that it will present preclinical data of TST001, a humanized Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) monoclonal antibody developed by its subsidiary Mabspace Biosciences, in a poster during the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, being held from June 22-24.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title:

The preclinical characterization of TST001, a novel humanized anti-claudin18.2 mAb with enhanced binding affinity and anti-tumor activity.

Abstract Control Number: 2148

Permanent Abstract Number: 5183

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Cell Surface Antigens and Receptors as Drug Targets

Lead Author: Fei Teng

About TST001

TST001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting human Claudin18 isoform 2 (CLDN18.2). CLDN18.2 is the tight junction protein with expression strictly confined to differentiated epithelial cells of the gastric mucosa. Published data indicates that CLDN18.2 is often overexpressed in gastroesophageal, pancreatic, lung, and other solid tumors, which makes it an attractive Antitumor therapeutic target. As a humanized monoclonal antibody with high binding affinity to CLDN18.2, TST001 kills tumor cells mainly by antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). In preclinical studies, TST001 is efficacious in multiple tumor animal models, and well tolerated in GLP toxicology studies. Transcenta has received IND clearance from FDA and NMPA for initiating clinical trials for TST001.

About Transcenta Holding Limited.

Transcenta is a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, R&D and manufacturing. With Discovery and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston, US, Transcenta has established a global footprint. Upon the latest financing, the company has raised over $230 million from globally prominent investors. For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com.

