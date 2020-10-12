Transdev selects Infor to advance drive to the cloudInfor-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Australia & New Zealand’s leading multi-modal passenger transport provider taps Infor for industry-proven cloud expertise as part of its centralised asset management strategy

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 12 October, 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Transdev Australasia has chosen a comprehensive Infor CloudSuite EAM solution from Infor to underpin its company-wide transition to cloud-based asset management.

Transdev operates buses, ferries, light rail, and rail services across Australia and New Zealand and have been partnering with Infor since 2015.

Transdev Australasia Chief Information Officer Peter Orlowski said when the organisation decided to embark on a whole-of-business cloud migration, partnering with Infor made sense.

“We have had a strong and productive relationship with Infor and their experience and expertise complimented our needs as we shift more of our business to the cloud,” Mr Orlowski said.

“We have set a fairly aggressive timeline for the delivery of our asset management solution, and we are confident in Infor’s experience and agile method of implementation that we can deliver a solution that is robust, secure and importantly, meets the needs of our business.

“Transport is a fast-paced industry and is essential to keeping Australia and New Zealand moving post-COVID, and the ability to manage our assets and inventory through a safe, secure, real-time cloud-based platform is critical.”

Infor will be key to Transdev’s plans to:

establish a centralised asset strategy

standardise and simplify group-wide processes

implement cloud technology around automation, internet of things and telemetry integrations

address customer expectations underpinning Transdev’s asset strategy

manage audit trails

Locally based in the Australasia region since 1998, Transdev partners with Governments to deliver more than 145 million customer journeys each year. It is anticipated that the implementation will streamline internal processes and benefit end users across Transdev’s businesses.

As part of the agreement, Transdev will roll out a range of Infor cloud-based solutions including:

“As an industry leader in multi-modal passenger transport, Transdev operates some of Australia and New Zealand’s transport icons, including Sydney Ferries and light rail, and Auckland Transport’s rail service,” Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said. “Infor understands that our customers demand agility for streamlined deployments, and we are committed to partnering with Transdev to accelerate the value of their technology investments and playing a key role in establishing its centralised asset management strategy.”

