“Transgender ex-PBB housemate Mitch Talao and partner Dudz expecting their second child”

PBB viewers remember Mitch Talao as the first LGBT member to marry on the reality show.

Transwoman Mitch Talao, who joined Pinoy Big Brother OTSO, is expecting her second child.

On Instagram, Mitch shared a copy of a baby’s sonogram that her son is holding. A closer look on the sonogram revealed her partner Dudz’s last name “Ibanez” at the upper left part. She wrote on the caption, “”I prayed for this child, and The Lord has granted me what I asked of him.” -1Samuel1:27.”

Earlier, she also shared a quote pertaining to having a new baby.

“A new baby is like the beginning of all things – wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities. – Eda J LeShan,” read the post, which she captioned with, “mixed emotions” with heart eyes emoji.

Mitch made PBB history during her stay in 2019 after she married her partner Dudz Ibañez on national TV – marking the first LGBT union on the reality show. Together, they have a son named Eros.

As their love story has been featured on the morning talk show Magandang Buhay , the couple shared that it was Dudz, who is a lesbian, who conceived their son.

In the same episode, they also shared their plans of having a bigger family in the future.

“Plano po talaga namin sundan si Eros. Hindi man po baby boy o baby girl, kahit ano po ibibigay ni Lord, basta healthy-ng baby po,” Mitch said.