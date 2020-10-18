Transport of stranded residents to Guimaras, three towns in Iloilo suspended

ILOILO CITY — The transport of returning residents to Guimaras Island and three towns in Iloilo is suspended starting Monday.

In a resolution dated October 17, the Western Visayas Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) approved the request of the Guimaras provincial government for a seven-day moratorium on the arrival of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) from October 19 to 25.

The provincial government had requested the moratorium for “assessment, repositioning, and consolidating of their limited resources.”

In a separate resolution, the RIATF also approved the suspension of arrival of LSIs in the towns of Janiuay (October 19 to November 2), Oton (October 19 to 25) and Pavia (October 19 to November 2 ) to allow the decongestion and disinfection of quarantine facilities and provide a break for frontliners and health workers.

The Department of Health in Western Visayas has recorded 14,479 COVID-19 cases in the region as of October 17.

These include 3,044 active cases, 11,088 recoveries, and 347 deaths.

Bacolod City has the most number of cases with 4,579 followed by Negros Occidental (3,809), Iloilo City (3,442), Iloilo province (1,633), Capiz (653), Guimaras (159), Aklan (137) and Antique (67).

