Transport planning minus transport scientists

What the pandemic has taught the broader world is the need for science and scientists in these times of great crisis. The luxury of the pre-pandemic times that did not require scientific rigor and intellectual discipline from leaders crafting critical policy (and there was room to tolerate bluster-equals-leadership during those less traumatic times) was terminated with extreme prejudice by the virus.

There is no room for quacks and errors in the work of arriving at public policy in the pandemic-stricken world. We are in the Dickensian “ worst of times.” And this imperative has led to the great unraveling in our transport sector. That our transport planning and plans for mass mobility under the GCQ, or general community quarantine, is guided by whimsy, cluelessness, high-handedness — or all of the above — is very evident in the transport and mobility plans taking shape from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The modes of transport that would be green-lighted so far are: shuttle buses, private vehicles which means cars, Grab vehicles, taxis, tricycles and, to a limited extent, point-to-point buses.

Absent are public utility buses (PUBs) and public utility jeepneys (PUJs), which are used by millions of ordinary wage earners, the warm bodies that are the anchor of the production, construction, service and hospitality sectors — the core workers in the economy.

Transport experts, as a result, have asked this question: Where are the workers cum commuters in the overall grand plans? Where is mass transport, which is represented by the public utility vehicles of all sorts and all configurations? The lack of an efficient rail system in Metro Manila and the main island of Luzon has made the PUBs the de facto mass transport system for the two areas. The second most important after the PUBs are the PUJs. Yet, both are missing from the preferred modes of transport of the quacks and flacks that decide on the mobility issues of Metro Manila and the most important island of Luzon.

“You cannot resume the economy without mobility,” economist Jedd Ugay of the AlTMobility PH said. The results, he added, would be catastrophic. Indeed, the 21st century has made mobility of citizens the fourth rail of democracy and no economy would function well without that guaranteed freedom.

What would be the grim results of opening land transport without the most important modes of moving people right now, which are the PUBs and PUJs? Ugay has these figures.

– At least 1.49 people would be affected and this is the metropolitan impact alone.

– Around 298,800 people stand to lose their jobs from the absence of a functioning mass transport system.

– The daily economic loss, a conservative figure, would be P504 million.

– More than 107,000 transport workers would lose their jobs.

Ugay, understandably, does not want to venture into the whys of the hare-brained, or brain dead type of transport planning. But this is obvious. The leaders of the Department of Transportation, LTFRB and MMDA that are doing the transport planning are mostly lawyers and government lifers. Not one, take note of this and weep, has a solid background in transport science.

When policy is determined by quacks, this is inevitable. The predisposition is to craft regulations and enforce regulations. It is all about enforcement of rules of the rigid unthinking kind. Decisions devoid of science and data; oblivious of that fact that an opening has to guarantee the mobility of workers, first and foremost.

And they swagger around like imperial overlords, mimicking the style of President Rodrigo Duterte. Take note that 16 million people elected Mr. Duterte to the presidency. None of these swaggering overlords has an electoral mandate; their salaries and perks are paid for by taxpayers.

Critical transport planning without solid grounding on data, transport science, modern trends and practices on transport and mobility plus urban planning — this is the hard truth — is just like planning for a Covid vaccine without a solid background in epidemiology, virology, pharmaceutical research and chemistry. Just like Donald Trump and his quack medicines. Transport planning relies on data, not on whimsy and quackery. It is a hard science that can only go awry in the hands of those without a solid grounding in that field.

If we have a functioning, not nominal Freedom of Information, the public can readily get the names of the government apparatchiks that do the critical part of transport planning, including the transcripts of their meetings.

Singapore, the First World country in our midst, which was also the country that spent the most in the Asean for the Covid fight (more than $7,000 per capita), should be looked into as a model in metropolitan transport planning.

Singapore has three ironclad policies.

– Give priority to mass transport

– Give priority to mass transport

– Give priority to mass transport.

The convoy of the prime minister gives way to passing buses because he believes that buses should be king of the road and he should respect that role.

Here, our quacks plan for a mass transport without the PUBs and the PUJs that function as our de facto mass transport system. What a sad country.