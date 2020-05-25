Trash Talk Announce New EP ‘Squalor’, Produced By Kenny Beats

Californian hardcore outfit Trash Talk have announced they’ll release a new EP titled Squalor, recorded with hyped producer Kenny Beats, next month.

To coincide with the announce, they’ve shared the track’s first single, ‘Something Wicked’. The predictably short, punchy song marks the first new music from the band since their 2016 EP Tangle.

The band say it’s the first time they’ve worked with a producer throughout their entire career. “Working with Kenny was the first time we’ve had real input in the studio. We stepped outside our typical routine,” commented guitarist Garrett Stevenson in a statement.

“Linking with him was about us respecting his ear for music,” added vocalist Lee Spielman.

It was a fruitful collaboration for Kenny as well, who said, “[The EP] taught me more than almost any other project I’ve worked on.”

Kenny Beats is best known for his work in the hip-hop field. Back in February, he teamed up with rapper Denzel Curry for an album titled Unlocked. Last year, he and Rico Nasty released their collaborative Anger Management album.

That said, the producer also worked on the forthcoming album from British punks IDLES, so it’s not an entirely left field choice. Speaking of the collaboration late last year, Kenny commented, “I think this is a good lesson for anybody else who is pigeonholed or pushed into doing what they do best and only that.”

Listen to ‘Something Wicked’ below. Squalor is scheduled for release on Friday, 5th March.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Image: Ari Marcopoulos