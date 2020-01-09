Traslacion 2020: Image of the Black Nazarene now at Arlegui St.

MANILA, Philippines — The Traslación of the image of the Black Nazarene has reached Arlegui St. past before 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
Before 8:00 a.m., the andas or carriage carrying the Black Nazarene’s image has already crossed Ayala Bridge.
The route of this year’s Traslación was altered to cross the Ayala Bridge instead of the usual Jones Bridge since it has been recently retrofitted.
Meanwhile, devotees of the Black Nazarene joining the procession early has surpassed 2 million already.
Authorities expect 6 million devotees participating at this year’s Traslación which started past 4:00 a.m. when the image left Quirino Grandstand.
