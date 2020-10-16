Travel agencies, tour operators allowed to operate in GCQ, MGCQ areas — DTI

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has allowed the operation of travel agencies, tour operators, reservation service, and other related activities in areas under relaxed community quarantine.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 20-53 dated October 14 and signed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, the DTI said such services are allowed to reopen at 50 percent operational capacity in GCQ areas and at 100 percent capacity in MGCQ areas after the establishments were recategorized from Category IV to Category III.

DTI, however, said the reopening of operations of travel agencies, tour operators, reservation service, and other related activities is still subject to the minimum public health standards and protocols of the national government.

“The DTI, through the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) and the Regional or Provincial Offices, shall monitor compliance with this Circular through a post-audit mechanism,” the circular reads.

Further, the DTI said inspections by the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Health (DOH), and the health offices of local government units, may also be conducted at any time.

DTI said the public may give feedback and complaints related to the circular through the DTI Consumer Care Hotline 1-384.

Earlier, the Department of Tourism (DOT) also allowed “staycations” in several luxury hotels in Metro Manila.

Metro Manila residents who want to take “staycations” must present results of rapid antigen tests on the same day of check-in showing they have tested negative for the new coronavirus which causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease.

