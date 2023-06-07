Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau Hosts Inaugural Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific Event 2023, Revealing Best Hotels, Resorts, Spas, and More, as Voted by Readers

BANGKOK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, a BurdaLuxury brand, recently hosted its first Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific event at Park Hyatt Bangkok. Celebrating the destinations, hotels, and experiences that make Asia Pacific so outstanding in hospitality, the inaugural event spotlighted the individuals, hotels, and brands shaping the landscape of travel and hospitality in 16 countries in the region, and beyond. Winners were chosen through a readers’ survey that was open to anyone in the world, during March and April of 2023, and were ranked in top-10 or top-5 lists, depending on the category and destination.

An evolution of the brand’s Asia’s Best Awards 2022, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 included an expanded list of countries and award categories. From five-star urban escapes to idyllic private-island beach resorts, innovative spas, Instagram-worthy swimming pools, exceptional airlines and airports, captivating cruises, reputable travel agents, exclusive travel experiences, and more, the awards showcased the best of Australia, Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the South Pacific, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“We’re here to celebrate breaking boxes and boundaries, forward thinking innovation, and next-generation luxury,” Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong and Macau’s editor-in-chief, Jeninne Lee-St. John, told the audience of top-level hoteliers who attended the event on June 5. “We’re here to thank you for your clairvoyant service that gives guests what they want before they know to ask and offers what they’ll love before they’ve ever had a taste of it. You inspire us but more importantly you inspire our readers. You send them home with outstanding experiences and memories and new friends that they hold in their hearts. And I know this because they voted you into this room tonight.”

The full Top 10 and Top 5 lists of the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2023 winners for all 16 countries are available at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific site.

No. 1 WINNERS, BY COUNTRY/REGION

AUSTRALIA

Best City Hotels: Como The Treasury

Best Beach or Island Hotels: The Langham Gold Coast

Best Country Hotels or Lodges: Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

Best Hotel General Managers: Steve Molnar, Sheraton Grand Mirage Port Douglas

Best Hotel Pools: Sofitel Sydney, Darling Harbour

Best Hotel Spas: Como The Treasury

CAMBODIA

Best City Hotels: Rosewood Phnom Penh

Best Beach, Island or Upcountry Hotels: Shinta Mani Wild, Preah Sihanouk

Best Hotel General Managers: Daniel Simon, Phnom Penh

Best Hotel Pools: Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Phnom Penh

Best Hotel Spas: Six Senses Krabey Island

HONG KONG

Best Hotels: Rosewood Hong Kong

Best Hotel General Managers: Jill Goh, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Best Hotel Pools: K11 Artus

Best Hotel Spas: The Oriental Spa at Landmark Mandarin Oriental

INDONESIA

Best City Hotels: The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

Best Beach Resorts: Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Best Upcountry Hotels: Capella Ubud

Best Hotel General Managers: Marcel Kloet, The St. Regis Bali Resort

Best Hotel Pools: The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Best Hotel Spas: Ayana Resort Bali

JAPAN

Best City Hotels: W Osaka

Best Beach or Upcountry Hotels: The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

Best Hotel General Managers: Go Kondo, W Osaka

Best Hotel Pools: Hoshinoya Okinawa

Best Hotel Spas: The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

LAOS

Best Hotels: Amantaka

Best Hotel General Managers: Anshul Sharma, Sofitel and 3 Nagas M Gallery Luang Prabang

Best Hotel Pools: Sofitel Luang Prabang

Best Hotel Spas: Le Spa at Sofitel Luang Prabang

MACAU

Best Hotels: Mandarin Oriental Macau

Best Hotel General Managers: Saurabh Mishra, Galaxy Hotel Macau

Best Hotel Pools: Grand Hyatt Macau

Best Hotel Spas: Banyan Tree Macau

MALAYSIA

Best City Hotels: EQ Kuala Lumpur

Best Beach or Upcountry Resorts: The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Best Hotel General Managers: Grant Young, The Westin, Desaru Coast

Best Hotel Pools: The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Best Hotel Spas: Shangri-La’s Rasa Sayang Resort & Spa, Penang

MALDIVES

Best Resorts: Anantara Kihavah

Best Resort General Managers: Idu Ribeiro, W Maldives

Best Resort Pools: Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

Best Resort Spas: Joali Being

Most Outrageous Villas: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi – Stella Maris Ocean Villa

Best House Reefs: Anantara Kihavah – Baa Atoll

Best Resorts for Families: Patina Maldives

NEW ZEALAND

Best City Hotels: Park Hyatt Auckland

Best Country Hotels or Lodges: The Farm at Cape Kidnappers

Best Hotel Spas: Paihia Beach Resort & Spa

PHILIPPINES

Best City Hotels: Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Beach, Island or Upcountry Resorts: Banwa Private Island

Best Hotel General Managers: Preet Singh, The Farm at San Benito

Best Hotel Pools: Shangri-La Boracay

Best Hotel Spas: The Farm at San Benito

SINGAPORE

Best Hotels: Raffles Singapore

Best Hotel General Managers: Peter Draminsky, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Best Hotel Pools: Marina Bay Sands

Best Hotel Spas: Oasia Spa, Oasia Resort Sentosa

SOUTH KOREA

Best City Hotels: Four Seasons Seoul

Best Beach or Upcountry Hotels: Park Roche Resort & Wellness, Jeongseon

Best Hotel General Managers: Brian Harris, Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas

Best Hotel Pools: Grand Hyatt Seoul

Best Hotel Spas: Grand Hyatt Seoul

SOUTH PACIFIC

Best Resorts: Como Laucala Island

Best Resort General Managers: Nowdla & Bill Keefe, Namale Resort & Spa

Best Resort Spas: InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

Best Resort Pools: Namale Resort & Spa, Savusavu, Fiji

Most Outrageous Villas: St. Regis, Bora Bora

Best House Reefs: Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji

Best Resorts for Families: Castaway Island Resort, Fiji

THAILAND

Best City Hotels: Kimpton Maa-Lai Hotel

Best Beach or Island Resorts: Rosewood Phuket

Best Upcountry Hotels: 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

Best Hotel General Managers: John Blanco, Capella Bangkok

Best Hotel Pools: Park Hyatt Bangkok

Best Hotel Spas: Sindhorn Kempinski

VIETNAM

Best City Hotels: Capella Hanoi

Best Beach or Island Resorts: Regent Phu Quoc

Best Upcountry Hotels: Azerai La Residence, Hue

Best Hotel General Managers: Alexander Schoell, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon

Best Hotel Pools: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Best Hotel Spas: La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc – MGallery

BEST DESTINATIONS

CITIES

1. Bangkok, Thailand

2. Singapore

3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

4. Hong Kong

5. Tokyo, Japan

6. Hanoi, Vietnam

7. Luang Prabang, Laos

8. Hue, Vietnam

9. Siem Reap, Cambodia

10. Taipei

ISLANDS

1. Bali, Indonesia

2. Palawan, Philippines

3. Phuket, Thailand

4. Langkawi, Malaysia

5. Boracay, Philippines

6. Koh Samui, Thailand

7. Penang, Malaysia

8. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

9. Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

10. Sri Lanka

TRANSPORTATION, No. 1 WINNERS

Best Cruise Lines: Silversea Cruises

Best Airlines: Singapore Airlines

Best Airports: Singapore Changi

REGION-WIDE CATEGORIES, No. 1 WINNERS

Best Integrated Resorts: The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel

Best Hotel Loyalty Programmes: IHG One Rewards

Best Travel Agents or Specialists: Scott Dunn

Best Hotel Experiences: How to Train Your Dragon Boat, Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou

“We are thrilled to have hosted the first-ever Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific event. The occasion brought together influential figures from the hospitality and travel sectors, providing a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration, and recognition,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury. “We are proud to showcase the exceptional destinations and experiences that define Asia’s hospitality landscape, and we look forward to launching more initiatives that celebrate luxury travel in the region.”

Renowned Thai singer Rasmee, whose band excitingly blends traditional molam music from the Isaan region with blues and soul, performed live at the party. Acqua Panna and San Pellegrino, Campari, Grey Goose, Dewar’s and Lady Trieu were beverage partners.

For the full lists of all the winners, visit the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific site.

About Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau

Finding creative ways to tell meaningful stories and celebrate authentic luxury experiences, Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau explores destinations through the perspective of the individuals that make travel so special. The Asian edition of the world’s leading travel brand, Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau is the go-to source of travel inspiration, with an audience of luxury travellers, high net-worth individuals, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. Travel + Leisure globally and in Asia enjoys a remarkable history of credibility and is the bible of luxury travel in Asia and abroad.

About BurdaLuxury

BurdaLuxury is one of Asia’s most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in the lifestyle, luxury and travel markets across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, Architecture + Design and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com, Architectureplusdesign.in and Travelandleisureasia.com. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of the largest media companies in Germany. Operating in 14 countries, Burda employs more than 11,000 people and owns 550 media brands.