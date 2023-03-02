Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau Announce Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023

BANGKOK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau, a media brand under BurdaLuxury, today announced the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, an all-new awards programme aiming to shed light on and applaud the places and people that make Asia so outstanding in hospitality.

An evolution of the brand’s Asia’s Best Awards 2022, the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 includes an expanded list of countries and award categories. Destinations include Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong S.A.R., Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam and more, with categories varying to account for different sizes and strengths of the industries in each place. Awards will go to the reader-voted best City Hotels, Resorts, Hotel Pools, Hotel Spas, and Hotel General Managers and more.

“BurdaLuxury and our brands have been renowned for decades as the ultimate authority in the luxury lifestyle space,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury. “We are thrilled to bring this focus to Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau with the launch of the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023. Through this, and the exclusive event we will host later this year, we hope to continue recognising and bringing together people who are truly making a difference in their fields and sharing best-in-class recommendations for our community of readers.”

Reflecting Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Hong Kong & Macau’s recent addition to the BurdaLuxury portfolio, the inaugural Luxury Awards includes new categories that spotlight the very best in luxury, including integrated resorts, cruises, and experiences, a new category created in partnership with Techsembly. BurdaLuxury and Techsembly will also be partnering on a new luxury travel marketplace, a platform offering a curated selection of bucket-list experiences from the world’s leading hotels. Combining luxury lifestyle content with worldly experiences and inspirational travel tips, the platform will launch on the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Hong Kong & Macau website in Q2 this year.

Jeninne Lee St. John, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau said: “In celebration of both this partnership and the efforts some of the region’s top hotels make to give their guests the most luxurious, culturally immersive, exclusive, and out-of-the-box encounters and adventures, the inaugural Luxury Awards will include a category for best experiences. Voters will be able to peruse the coolest of Techsembly’s curated offerings and cast their ballot for their favourites. These experiences plus many, many more will be available for purchase on the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau marketplace once it launches.”

As part of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau’s brand ethos and commitment to recognise and reward excellence in the hospitality industry, nominees were selected by the brand’s team of editors and expert contributors across Asia Pacific. Voting is open now through 22 April 2023 at https://luxuryawards2023.travelandleisureasia.com/. Winners will be chosen through a readers’ survey, announced at an exclusive event later this year.

About Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau

Finding creative ways to tell meaningful stories and celebrate authentic luxury experiences, Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau explores destinations through the perspective of the individuals that make travel so special. The Asian edition of the world’s leading travel brand, Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau is the go-to source of travel inspiration, with an audience of luxury travellers, high net-worth individuals, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. Travel + Leisure globally and in Asia enjoys a remarkable history of credibility and is the bible of luxury travel in Asia and abroad.

About BurdaLuxury

BurdaLuxury is one of Asia’s most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in lifestyle and luxury markets across Hong Kong S.A.R., India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com and Travelandleisureasia.com. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of the largest media companies in Germany. Operating in 14 countries, Burda employs 11,000 people and owns 550 media brands.