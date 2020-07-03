Travel pass, health certificate required to enter Tuguegarao City

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– Mayor Jefferson Soriano has required a travel pass and a health certificate from those entering the city after getting reports that some returning residents refused to go on quarantine.

Soriano has informed local government officials in the Cagayan Valley about the requirement to ensure that no patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would sneak into the city.

As part of the health protocols here, Soriano said back-riding for motorcycles remains prohibited, as the inter-agency task force has turned down the city government’s previous requests to allow it.

“If we put our guard down, we will no longer be COVID-19-free,” he said.

According to the mayor, the city government would no longer shoulder the food and accommodation of the quarantined villagers at hotels, but would still pay these expenses for 100 people at the city government-maintained facilities.

