Travel reality show ‘Knights of the Lamp’ heads to the true home of Arabia! An unpredictable lamp hunt journey ensues in the mysterious land!

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SUPER JUNIOR in collaboration with Saudi Tourism Authority presents its new travel reality show, ‘Knights of the Lamp’, filmed in the enigmatic Saudi!



SUPER JUNIOR

‘Knights of the Lamp’ stars SUPER JUNIOR’s LEETEUK, SHINDONG, EUNHYUK, DONGHAE, RYEOWOOK, and KYUHYUN. In the show, the six knights head to the mysterious land of Saudi to embark on an unpredictable journey in search of a lamp that will grant their wishes. The show is expected to garner positive attention.

SUPER JUNIOR has proven their strong star power as the first K-POP group to hold a solo concert in Saudi Arabia in 2019 when the kingdom opened its doors to welcome tourists, amongst various other achievements. As undeniable ‘K-POP Legends’, SUPER JUNIOR is expected to bring a whole new dimension of fun against the backdrop of Saudi’s magnificent natural wonders and diverse culture.

Details on broadcast timing and platforms to watch SUPER JUNIOR’s exciting Saudi trip on ‘Knights of the Lamp’ will be released soon.