Travel restrictions in PH remain during extended quarantine

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) will continue to implement the travel restrictions set in place during the enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) during the duration of the 15-day extension or until May 15.

“Travel restrictions stay, and the entry of foreign nationals is still highly restricted,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Morente adds that only Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, accredited foreign government and international organization officials and foreign airline crews shall remain eligible to enter the

Philippines.

On the other hand, only foreign nationals, permanent residents and student visa holders abroad, and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), shall be allowed to exit the country.

“We are on standby to implement any changes in travel restrictions, as deemed necessary by the President upon recommendation by the IATF,” said Morente.

The Immigration Department has earlier scaled down its operations and downsized its workforce, after several airlines canceled operations and upon implementation of travel

restrictions due to the Covid-19 outbreak.