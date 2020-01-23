Travelers told to observe proper hygiene, take precautionary measures amid virus scare

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reminded travelers to heed the advice of the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) on proper hygiene and precautionary measures as health authorities intensified efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far resulted in 17 deaths and infected hundreds of individuals worldwide.

“Tayo’y sumunod sa lahat ng mga sinasabi nila na mag-practice ng good hygiene para naman ho sa lahat ng kaligtasan ho ng mga manlalakbay na papunta po ng Pilipinas,” MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer on Thursday.

(We should all follow what they are saying, to practice good hygiene for the sake of the safety of travelers coming into the Philippines).

BOQ chief Ferdinand Salcedo earlier advised airline passengers experiencing symptoms such as cough to report to the Bureau of Quarantine upon arrival at the airport.

Rabindra Abeyansinghe, the World Health Organization’s country representative, also reminded Filipinos to practice good hygiene primarily through frequent and proper handwashing.

Monreal said the Bureau of Quarantine is intensifying the screening of travelers arriving in the country’s airports.

“Ang Bureau of Quarantine po ang nangangasiwa sa pag-screen nito. Meron pong ginagamit ang ating mga kawani ng Bureau of Quarantine na mga thermal scanners. Lahat (nang) flight na parating kahit ho hindi galing sa ibang bansa na merong confirmed (cases)..ay dumadaan po sa masusi at doble ingat na pagska-scan,” he said.

(The Bureau of Quarantine is the one handling the screening. Thermal scanners are being used. Passengers even from countries with no confirmed cases go through careful and tight screening).

Cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the United States, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The Associated Press reported that the City of Wuhan in China, where most cases of the virus were recorded, will shut down outbound flights and trains on Thursday.

Monreal said there are no direct flights between Wuhan and Manila.

