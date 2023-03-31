Wuzhishan Cross-Ocean Journey, Millennium Splendid Showcases National Elegance

HAIKOU, China, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of March 16, VivoCity Singapore, the venue of China Hainan Tourism Culture Promotion Week (Singapore), was very lively, and Singaporeans were immersed in the strong Hainan style. Hainan Yunyou Culture Communication Co., Ltd. actively cooperates with the response activities.

Hainan and Singapore have a deep historical connection. This promotion takes the resumption of the Singapore–Haikou international route and the comprehensive resumption of Hainan’s visa-free entry policy as an opportunity. From March 15th to 19th, the “Traveling in Hainan·Starting from ‘New’-Hainan, China “Tourism Culture Promotion Week” further showcases the advantageous resources of Hainan’s tourism culture, Hainan’s international tourism consumption center and the achievements of Hainan Free Trade Port.

In the opening part of the event, 8 “Li elder brothers and younger sisters” from Wuzhishan led the audience to dance a representative folk dance of the Li ethnic group – “bamboo pole dance”. The posture of the pole holders is sitting, squatting and standing Opening and closing the bamboo poles, the Singaporean participants, led by the lead dancer Li Jia girl, jumped forward and backward swiftly following the rhythmic and regular impact sounds. Through this very distinctive Li dance, they experienced the vitality of Hainan.

Intangible cultural heritage such as bamboo and wood instrumental music of the Li nationality and embroidery of the Li nationality were also displayed during the event. Influenced by the culture of the Li nationality in Wuzhi Mountain, the people at the scene spontaneously experienced the dressing and dressing of the Li nationality.

At the event site, Zhang Qionghua, director of the Bureau of Tourism and Culture of Wuzhishan City, and director of the Bureau of Commerce, on behalf of the folks in Wuzhishan, introduced Hainan Wuzhishan Tropical Rainforest Tourism to Singaporeans, comprehensively showing the basic situation, ecological situation, natural environmental resources, and cultural customs of Wuzhishan City, with Wuzhishan as the representative. The beauty of Hainan rainforest wonderland. The image of Wuzhishan as “the lung of Hainan” and “the cultural center of Hainan Li and Miao” is deeply implanted in the hearts of Singaporeans.

In order to allow Singaporeans to better experience the characteristics of Hainan’s tourism culture, the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism and Culture is “full of sincerity”: the live performance of the Qiong Opera “Poetry on Red Leaves“, which once caused a sensation at home and abroad, captured the attention of all audiences.

On the day of the event, as “a delicacy from Hainan, but popular all over the world from Singapore” – Hainan chicken rice, in the “Hainan invite you to eat chicken” Hainan chicken rice theme food area, met with Singaporeans in the form of “Hainan chicken rice with one bite of rice” , naturally became the most popular area on the scene. People actively participated in the interaction, posting the topic # Hainan invites you to eat chicken #Visit Hainan for Delicious Chicken on social platforms, collecting likes to receive Hainan chicken rice experience coupons, and voting for their favorite Hainan chicken restaurant. Very happy. As a representative restaurant brand of Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore, Tiantian Chicken Rice chef Chen Weikang said that the recipe and flavor of Hainanese chicken rice in the two places are different, but they are both delicious. I am very happy to have such a promotional activity to promote chicken rice in Qiongxin cultural exchange.

The lucky broadcast link on the day of the event pushed the promotion link of the night to a climax. Mariel Wong, a citizen of Singapore, won the grand prize—”Singapore-Hainan” round-trip air ticket. “This is really an unexpected super surprise! Two days ago, I learned from the news that Hainan’s visa-free entry policy has been restored, and I plan to travel to Hainan to win a big prize! After winning the prize, I plan to start a trip to Hainan with my family in June. I look forward to going to Wuzhishan to explore the tropical rainforest, and to taste the authentic Hainanese chicken rice and special delicacies.” This friend from Singapore will set foot on Hainan Island in the near future to fully explore the tropical rainforest of Wuzhishan and experience the “Emerald Mountain City” Fun and beautiful.

In order to demonstrate Hainan’s comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up and the achievements of the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, strengthen cooperation with ASEAN, promote personnel exchanges and cultural exchanges, demonstrate Hainan’s tourism cultural advantages, enhance reputation and international competitiveness, and help build an international tourism consumption center , with the strong support of Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports and Wuzhishan Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the 2023 Hainan Tourism Culture Promotion and Exchange Event opened its first chapter in Singapore.

In addition to Singapore, there is also an important second stop – Malaysia in the itinerary of “Cultural Going to Sea”. Both Hainan and Malaysia are tropical island regions with similar geography and many similar tourism and cultural resources. On March 19, 2023, we will use the “tropical rainforest” as a common tourism resource as an entry point to showcase the Li and Miao culture of the tropical rainforest in Hainan and interact with the tropical rainforest in Wuzhi Mountain through the China Hainan Tourism Culture Roadshow (Malaysia) Promotion and other forms of activities to show friends in Malaysia the tourism cultural concept of “harmonious coexistence with nature” and the development direction of green tourism in Hainan. Let more overseas tourists know Wuzhishan and fall in love with this city.