Traveloka Gives Malaysians a Safe and Affordable Option to Balik Kampung

Balik Kampung like Diana Danielle with the best value-for-money solution to travel, stay and play through Raya Sana-Sini

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Traveloka travel superapp launches ‘Raya Sana-Sini’ to offer Malaysians the opportunity to plan their best Aidilfitri yet by enabling a safe, seamless and affordable trip as the country looks forward to lively celebrations after two years of lockdown and movement restrictions.



From left to right: Traveloka Malaysia Brand Ambassador Diana Danielle, Tourism Malaysia Director of Advertising & Digital Division Encik Shahrin Mokhtar, Tourism Malaysia, Deputy Director General (Planning) Yang Berbahagia Encik Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof, and Traveloka Malaysia Country Manager Angelica Chan

As Malaysians return to visit loved ones and elderly parents amidst relaxed SOPs, Traveloka aims to assist all Muslims to enjoy Hari Raya in a safe manner, as the nation transitions into endemicity.

Traveloka Malaysia, Country Manager, Angelica Chan says, “As one of the leading travel superapps in the country, we see it as our duty to enable all Malaysians to take advantage of the upcoming festivities, after being separated from family and friends for more than two years. Hari Raya is one of the most celebrated occasions in Malaysia, and we hope that through our superapp, we can help Malaysians create the best memories with their friends and loved ones.”

With Diana Danielle as our brand ambassador, our travel superapp is empowering all those who are travelling domestically and internationally to balik kampung like Diana Danielle – the ability to customise a travel plan that suits our consumers’ specific needs and requirements with options ranging from transport, accommodation and experiences for the whole family.

“Innovation is part of our DNA. Our superapp allows flight bookings on different airlines on a round-trip, a feature unique to Traveloka. This is aimed at empowering travellers to enjoy both flexibility and value from their preferred air travel routes, according to their personal needs instead of being restricted to fly with a single airline for a round trip,” said Chan.

Chan also added, “As Traveloka is registered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), bookings made through our superapp qualify for tax exemptions.“

“Apart from that, Traveloka Malaysia also celebrated Ramadan this year by hosting a meet and greet with our brand ambassador, Diana Danielle. The event was hosted in collaboration with InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, which welcomes guests back as it relaunches its popular Ramadan buffet, following the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.“

A spokesperson from InterContinental Hotel Kuala Lumpur said, “For the holy month of Ramadan, we are glad to host families and friends as they come together to break fast during Ramadan. Ramadan is a special time for our Muslim guests and our chefs will take you on a trip down memory lane. A nostalgic spread awaits with the Warisan Kita Buffet Dinner at Serena Brasserie, from now till 1 May 2022. Indulge in recipes inherited by our chefs passed down from generation to generation to make this time of year an unforgettable one. We are honoured to partner with Traveloka to host the Traveloka Raya Sana-Sini with the glamorous Diana Danielle as the guest-of-honour. We look forward to delighting all guests with our Ramadan buffet that is specially created and offered once a year and features special dishes such as, Nasi Kukus Balqish featuring Kari Kepak Barramundi and Rendang Ayam Tok Nek, Pasta Goreng Kawah Cucu Bonda, Kambing Golek 7ujuh Keturunan, Chef Daveed and Fikri’s Mini Roti John and Seafood on Ice.”

“To go along with the festivities, we have also launched a room package with buka puasa and sahur included, dubbed ‘Break-Away‘. Let us take care of the necessities as we’ve got all your needs covered from dusk till dawn,” added the spokesperson.

Diana Danielle also shared her experience as a young mother and wife, planning Aidilfitri festivities after two years of quiet celebrations due to the pandemic. “This is the first Raya since the pandemic where all Malaysians will be able to gather without restrictions. This year is about reconnecting with family and loved ones. The Traveloka travel superapp allows us to customise our balik kampung experience, providing a seamless, safe and convenient experience and more value for every Ringgit. Through Traveloka, users can book flights to and from their destinations, as well as choose a different airline of their choice for both ways.”

“This is especially important for those with big families and families with young children and elderly parents. The flexibility in schedule, facilities and price will truly make a memorable trip. In addition, by using the Duit Raya coupon code TVLKRAYA550, we were entitled to a further discount of up to RM120,” continued the beloved big-screen star.