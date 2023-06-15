Traveloka Joins UNWTO to Boost Sustainable Tourism Effortsimage_1.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Traveloka has officially joined the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as an affiliate member, marking another milestone as Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform. This prestigious membership is recognition for the company’s commitment to develop the region’s tourism industry by fostering responsible and sustainable travel. The announcement was made during the UNWTO Conference held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from 15 to 17 June 2023.

From left to right: Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy; Albert, Co-Founder of Traveloka; Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the UNWTO at the UNWTO Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

As the only travel platform in Southeast Asia to become an affiliate member of UNWTO, Traveloka’s finger is on the pulse when assessing challenges and highlighting opportunities as travel recovers. The company emphasizes strategic collaborations within the ecosystem, such as partnerships with local and regional governments, which will open new doors for the tourism industry and allow players to understand their consumers, partners, and stakeholders better. With presence in six Southeast Asian countries, Traveloka aims to accelerate the sustainable revitalization of the region’s tourism industry.

Albert, Co-Founder of Traveloka, explained: “As our company continues to grow, we are focused on delivering a positive impact to the global travel sector. Technology is a powerful tool that can turbocharge our partnerships with various stakeholders to advocate for responsible and sustainable tourism. Joining UNWTO as an affiliate member and participating in high-level international forums, such as the UNWTO Conference, is testament to our dedication.”

At the conference, nearly 200 participants ranging from ministerial to executive level, from over 30 countries, commemorated the remarkable rebound in global tourism. According to the UNWTO, international travel significantly increased in the first quarter of 2023, with 235 million people crossing borders – double compared to the same period in 2022 and reaching 80% of pre-pandemic tourist numbers, indicating a promising recovery trend. Closer to home, Southeast Asia saw international arrivals skyrocket by 1,706% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the UNWTO, warmly welcomed Traveloka’s affiliation: “Joining UNWTO as an affiliate member is a remarkable step for Traveloka and the tourism industry. Having the private sector’s support is crucial in promoting sustainable tourism and achieving Agenda 2030 for sustainable development. We firmly believe collaborating with Traveloka will significantly contribute to developing a more sustainable global tourism sector.”

Traveloka will have the opportunity to engage directly with other affiliate members, advocate alongside tourism leaders and representatives from other member countries on the world stage, participate in high-level regional and international dialogues, and gain access to UNWTO’s insights on global tourism trends.

“We are a platform that consistently prioritizes innovation and strategic partnerships, and we believe we can drive sustainable tourism growth through technological breakthroughs and global collaborations. We hope that this initiative will also inspire tourism stakeholders in Southeast Asia to contribute to the sustainable growth of international tourism,” Albert added.



Hashtag: #Traveloka #UNWTO #Sustainabletourism

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.