Traveloka Teams Up with Corporate Alliance for Good to Support the Underprivileged and Local Tourism Industry

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Traveloka , Southeast Asia’s lifestyle superapp, partners with a non-profit company, Corporate Alliance for Good Ltd (CAforGood), on a project to support those whose lives and livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic, including local tourism businesses. Through Traveloka Xperience, Singaporeans can donate tourism products to beneficiaries using their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) starting from 16 August to 30 November 2021.



In support of NDP’s 2021 theme #TogetherOurSGSpirit, we did a survey to understand you better. We found out that 98% of Singaporeans are proud of their nationality. This proves that Singaporeans have a deep rooted spirit of patriotism, pride, and love for the country!

“It has been an extraordinary year and a half filled with unprecedented challenges. During these difficult times, it is paramount that the community band together to support those that have been impacted by the pandemic. As the lifestyle superapp of Southeast Asia, Traveloka is committed to working together with all stakeholders to create positive socio-economic impact for everyone, including Singaporeans. Along with CAforGood, we hope to allow the beneficiaries to enjoy a day out at local attractions through this meaningful initiative and at the same time, support local tourism businesses,” says Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka.

Some 5,000 beneficiaries from various charities will be brought on memorable tourism experiences such as the Experiential Tours at Gardens By The Bay or the Singapore River. Traveloka and CAforGood will work with The Boys’ Brigade and ActXplorer, a local travel-based social enterprise, to arrange tours and visits to attractions, coordinate the on-ground activities and host the beneficiaries.

To donate an experience via Traveloka using SRV, users can simply follow these steps below:

On the Traveloka homepage, tap the Xperience icon and find “Donation To The Boys’ Brigade Beneficiaries” Select the ticket and make the purchase using SRV After the transaction is completed, the CAforGood, together with ActXplorer and Boys’ Brigade, will further arrange and prepare the activities implementation and execution for the beneficiaries

“CAforGood was founded with the aim of creating a more inclusive society through collaborations with like-minded organisations. During the pandemic, many underserved members in our community may feel cut off from the outside world while being confined to their homes. This project helps us remind them that they have not been forgotten, and we are grateful to have the support of Traveloka to provide a platform that allows us to put a smile on their faces. There are also plans for CAforGood to partner with other charities such as Equal Ark, an award-winning equine-assisted therapy centre, to enlarge and enrich upcoming experiential tour offerings to benefit more beneficiaries,” says Wilson Tan, CEO of CAforGood.

This initiative was born out of a survey conducted by Traveloka to celebrate Singapore’s National Day. The results showed that 65% of the respondents felt that they could do so much more for the community, environment and economic growth.

“The result of our survey demonstrates that the strong sense of pride Singaporeans have for their country has never wavered, especially during the pandemic, where communities have come together to support one another. We are also heartened to see that many are interested in doing more to help. Therefore, through this project, we aim to reaffirm our support to Singapore’s travel industry, and work alongside Singaporeans to continue to do good for our community together,” Caesar Indra added.

This initiative is part of Traveloka’s #WalkTogether Against COVID-19 movement, the company’s initiative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through joint collaboration with various stakeholders. Traveloka had previously partnered with The Social Kitchen in July 2021 to distribute 1,000 plant-based burgers as well as Traveloka Hotels and Xperience vouchers worth SGD35,000 to honour the contributions of Changi Airport’s frontline workers.

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka’s comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka’s lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 60 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.

For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-sg/

About Corporate Alliance for Good Ltd

“Corporate Alliance for Good Ltd” is a non-profit company limited by guarantee. It believes in coming together to do good using innovative solutions and smart technology. Rallying businesses and companies to come together, we aim to serve needy people in partnership with organisations in a synergistic and sustainable way.

The focus of CAforGood will be creating opportunities for livelihood, especially for needy young people, through innovative smart-technology solutions such as edu-tech, travel-tech and agri-tech platforms or skills development frameworks.

To build capacity and competency, we aim to provide on-line and off-line training and educational opportunity for people who need a helping hand, from special needs adults to ex-offenders in genuine need of a second chance.

In the current economic and social climate in 2021, we believe that the pooling of resources, both human and capital, will lead to synergy in creating employment opportunities, whether directly or together, in partnership with governmental, corporate or charitable entities.XX