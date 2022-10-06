Traveloka & Tourism Malaysia collaborate to showcase Malaysia as preferred holiday destination

Smart partnership campaign looks to elevate holiday bookings and support tourism recovery efforts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Traveloka is collaborating with Tourism Malaysia on a smart partnership campaign to promote the country as the holiday destination of choice.



Angelica Chan – Country Manager of Traveloka Malaysia

The four-month campaign, which invites individuals to enjoy Malaysia’s multicultural attractions, scenic locations, diverse cuisine and renowned hospitality, will exclusively harness Traveloka’s innovative travel and lifestyle platform, which offers one of the most comprehensive, seamless and personalised user experiences in the industry.

The campaign, which ends 31 December 2022, will also provide holidaymakers redeemable offers and promotions from Traveloka, to enable them to book memorable holidays.

Aimed at increasing the number of holiday bookings and supporting tourism recovery efforts, the collaboration comes at an opportune time as Malaysia sees an uptick in domestic and regional post-pandemic travel after the lifting of international border restrictions.

The strategic alliance between Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s travel and lifestyle platform and Tourism Malaysia, also emphasises and fulfils the National Tourism Policy’s focus on digitalisation. Online campaigns have been found to be the most convenient and popular way to attract consumers, especially today’s digital-savvy individuals.

The campaign is also in line with Tourism Malaysia’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026, which sees the agency focusing on partnerships to promote the use of digital technology. More than that, however, the fully-online experience will empower the region’s fast-growing, highly-aspirational middle class to book stays in Malaysia effortlessly and conveniently, via Traveloka’s core travel offering and its comprehensive suite of products and services.

Tourism Malaysia, has set a target of 9.2 million international tourist arrivals this year.

“Forging smart partnerships with industry players is crucial to boost the recovery of the tourism sector. They are the backbone of the industry, and by working with influential brands and unicorns like Traveloka, we record higher tourist arrivals, maximise resources and elevate our distribution channels to promote Malaysia domestically and regionally,” said Dato’ Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, Director General of Tourism Malaysia.

“We are delighted that local travel agents foresee domestic tourism rebounding faster than anticipated due to more people finding the confidence to travel, with 95% of Malaysia’s adult population being fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, and new cases decreasing. Tourism Malaysia will continuously work hand-in-hand with our partners to ensure domestic tourism demand returns to its pre-pandemic levels of 2019 as early as the fourth quarter of 2022.”

“Four main markets have been identified to implement this campaign which are Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia (for the domestic market) with an average booking target of 39,500 in a duration of four months starting from September until December 2022.”

Angelica Chan, Country Manager, Traveloka Malaysia, said: “Traveloka has always supported the government’s efforts toward tourism recovery, and we are extremely pleased to collaborate on this smart partnership campaign with Tourism Malaysia and simultaneously reinforce our position as one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel and lifestyle platforms.

“Working closely together, we aim to exponentially increase the number of bookings via the numerous features available on our platform, and help locals and regional visitors fulfil their lifestyle aspirations and needs, whether it’s enjoying authentic Malaysian cuisine, attractions, wellness and spa, or every other experience that defines our unique country.”

About Traveloka

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and TikTok .