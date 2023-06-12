Traveloka Unveils Family Holiday Campaign With Flexible Travel Options for Stress-Free Adventurestravel image.jpg

Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, enables consumers to access, discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka’s comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer. It also offers access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas.

Traveloka is a key player offering local services (currently specific to certain markets), and reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, as well as wellness and beauty clinics. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel platform in Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.traveloka.com

