Travis Scott is premiering a new song on Fortnite

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 21, 2020

Travis Scott, one of the biggest rappers in the world, is teaming up with Fortnite, one of the biggest video games in the world, to premiere a new song. Such is 2020.

The song will be premiered as part of Travis Scott’s Astronomical event, which will take over the game sporadically throughout the weekend from 9AM AEST Friday, 24th April.

A bunch of special in-game add-ons are being released as well to coincide with the event, including an emote inspired by Scott’s endlessly memed microphone scream.

In other Scott news, the rapper was set to headline Coachella this year alongside a reunited Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean this month. But, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the festival has been postponed to October.

Watch the video for Scott’s latest single ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’ below, and find out more info about the Travis Scott x Fortnite crossover here.