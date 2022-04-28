Travis Scott Set To Return To Festival Stages For First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has announced a trio of festival appearances – his first since the crowd crush at his Astroworld event in Houston, Texas last year led to the death of 10 people, with many more injured.

The rapper, who DJ’d at two private events since the November 2021 incident but has not performed in a more formal capacity, will headline three editions of Primavera this November, in São Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina and Santiago, Chile. Scott is also billed to appear at E11even nightclub in Miami next month, but according to Pitchfork, he will host but not be performing at the event.

Scott has been slowly reemerging in public since the tragedy that took place during his headline set at Astroworld, amid the rapper’s mounting legal issues stemming from the event, with hundreds of lawsuits against Scott, Astroworld promoters Live Nation, and others. Last month, Scott launched a philanthropic initiative called Project HEAL, donating to a range of community-based efforts such as academic scholarships and mental health resources, along with efforts to address safety issues at large-scale live events.

“I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” Scott said at the time. “Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance.”

Following the project’s launch, some families of the Astroworld tragedy’s victims criticised the move. The grandparents of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who was the youngest victim of the crowd crush, labelled it a “PR stunt”.

Also in March, he performed a brief set at a private pre-Oscars set in Bel Air, and a series of billboards popped up that appeared to promote Scott’s forthcoming album, Utopia, which the rapper had been promoting it in the lead-up to his Astroworld set last year.

Last week, he featured prominently on ‘Hold That Heat’, a new song with 808 Mafia producer Southside and rapper Future that marked his first widely-available song since the tragedy. In addition to featuring on the track, he also appeared in its music video.