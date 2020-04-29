Treasury: Government to borrow P170B in May

The government plans to borrow P170 billion from local sources next month, according to a program released by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Wednesday.

May borrowings is up 70 percent from P115 billion in the same month a year ago, but lower than the programmed P190 billion in April.

Of the amount set, the government would borrow P110 billion through the issuance of Treasury bills (T-bills) and the remaining P60 billion through Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

Of the T-bill amount, P20 billion will be raised through 91-day tenor, P20 billion through 182-day, P40 billion through 364-day and P30 billion through 35-day.

Of the T-bond figure, P30 billion will be raised through three-year tenor and the rest through five-year tenor.

Asked why the offerings have longer tenors, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said: “We are already lengthening tenors as investors feel comfortable with [the] belly of the curve for yield picks up as rates are low.”

In a comment, ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa said that with “the economy practically on pause for what will be two months, the government will have to make ends meet by upsizing its borrowings through bonds to generate cash.”

“Given the copious amount of liquidity, [the] BTr should best utilize this opportunity to build up its war chest, given the need for the government to spend to get the economy back on its feet,” he added.

Last year, issuances of government securities pushed domestic borrowings to reach P693.8 billion, 16.7 percent higher than the P594.47 billion in 2018.

Higher domestic borrowings increased national government financing to about P995 billion in 2019.

The amount, a 10.85-percent jump from P897.55 billion in 2018, was traced to the BTr’s “proactive borrowing strategy that reduced the government’s exposure to foreign exchange risks.”